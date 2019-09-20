Netflix’s ‘Daybreak’: New Trailer Shows Matthew Broderick’s Return To School In Zombie Apocalypse

The new series explores the zombie apocalypse through the eyes of teenagers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Matthew Broderick will be heading a new Netflix series called Daybreak. The series looks at the zombie apocalypse through the eyes of teenagers as they are suddenly faced with a bleak future. Now, Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming series and viewers can see Broderick in his role as a school principal.

During the new trailer, Principal Burr, who heads a high school in Glendale, California, is shown giving a speech over the intercom that praises his students and states that he believes they will go far in life. However, while this speech is likely given as encouragement during the school year, what actually happens is the zombie apocalypse and the teens must now learn how to cope during this trying time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, also stars Colin Ford stars as Josh Wheeler, a new kid who has arrived from Canada shortly before the zombie apocalypse occurred. In addition, Daybreak stars Wesley Fists ( as Austin Crute), Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Sophie Simnett (Sam), Krysta Rodriguez, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, and Cody Kearsley. Aron Eli Coleite is listed as the showrunner for Daybreak.

Daybreak explores how the teens must now learn to navigate the strange new world they now live in.

“It feels like to survive high school you need a tribe, and to survive the apocalypse you need a tribe,” said Coleite.

“That’s how we get through this: with our friends.”

Daybreak is based on Brian Ralph’s 2011 comic of the same name. The comic is described as being a more art-house take on the usual zombie genre. However, Netflix’s rendition seems to fit more into what seems to be their currently preferred demographic of the teen market.

As Slash Film points out, the trailer for Daybreak makes strong links between the Netflix series and the famous high school movie from the 1980s, Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, which also features Broderick. However, viewers can make up their own minds over the similarities in the trailer below.

The synopsis for Daybreak is below.

“Daybreak finds 17-year-old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica and Josh’s former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.”

Daybreak drops globally to Netflix on October 24.