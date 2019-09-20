Cuban-American Bombshell Lisa Morales Slays The Beach In A Skimpy Bikini

Lisa Morales may love long walks on the beach, but her 2.3 million Instagram followers seem to love watching those walks even more.

The Cuban-American fitness model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself slaying the beach in a very revealing bikini. The picture garnered viral interest from Lisa’s fans, prompting tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Always beautiful and classy,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful!! Goalssss.” another shared.

In the post, Lisa showed off a bikini from the brand Fashion Nova, which frequently taps social media stars to sell its wares. Lisa’s Instagram page is filled with sponsored posts from fashion and swimwear brands, which likely nets her a very handsome sum. Industry experts say that models on Instagram generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, so there’s a good chance she pulled in $20,000 or more for the post.

As Lisa Morales noted on her personal website, she’s been in the social media game for more than a decade, building a brand around her fitness, travel, fashion, and cooking. Her Instagram followers seem particularly keen on the many racy pictures she shares, as Lisa is frequently showing off her incredible physique and giving fans a glimpse of the intensive workouts that go into looking so great.

Lisa explained that she broke into the modeling world at the age of 15 when she appeared in a Seventeen Magazine fashion show. Four years later, she landed her first feature television role on one of the largest Spanish-language networks in the world, and has since hosted a popular weekly show on Telemundo.

Morales said that her early work in the spotlight got her hooked on fitness, which has since become a major focus on her social media presence.

“Life in front of the camera taught me the value of fitness and it quickly became one of my biggest passions,” she shared. “I promote a healthy lifestyle with clean eating and regular exercise. I love sharing my knowledge to help people achieve their personal best and watching their progression inspires me.”

While Lisa is open with followers about her workout and diet regimens, she is against using her social media influence to peddle quick fixes — especially ones that don’t really work.

“You won’t find fad diets or miracle pills here, just tried and true workouts along with healthy nutrition,” Lisa said.

Those who want to see more from Lisa Morales can check out her Instagram page.