Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In Green Tank & Snakeskin Heels

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to flaunting her insane curves for the camera. The beauty often rocks outfits that showcase her ample cleavage for her 3.9 million Instagram followers, from bikinis to stunning red carpet gowns.

In her latest Instagram update, however, Scherzinger showed a different side of her personality in an all green outfit that she looked stunning in. Scherzinger rocked a delicate sage green tank that clung to her curves and showed off her toned shoulders. While the top had a high neckline that hid her cleavage, the arm holes dipped low to reveal a tantalizing additional hint of skin.

She paired the tank with silky green pants that had pockets, zippers, and all kinds of eye-catching details. Though the pants weren’t tight, the silky material meant they clung to Scherzinger’s body and showcased her toned legs.

She finished the look off by adding a bit of exotic edge with a pair of strappy snakeskin heels. The shoes flaunted her dark pedicure and added an interesting additional print to the texture-filled outfit.

Scherzinger’s brunette locks were down and blow dried to contain plenty of volume while remaining silky smooth, and she perched on a chair while she posed for the camera.

The beauty was clearly working on some type of project, because in her second snap, she shared a view of a television screen with her on it. In the monitor, Scherzinger was delivering a sassy wink, and the rest of the necessary information covered up much of the picture.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 9,600 likes within just half an hour. Her fans couldn’t find enough nice things to say about the beauty.

“Your smile melts my heart! Keep smiling, keep shining,” one fan said.

“Scherzy girl news. Love it,” another fan commented.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another fan said.

Another remarked “love you Nicole! You’re so inspirational and beautiful.”

Scherzinger had juggled many projects over the years, but most fans first fell in love with her when she was the lead singer in The Pussycat Dolls. Fans of the former girl group will want to stay tuned to Scherzinger’s Instagram page for any updates, because she may just be going back to her Doll roots soon.

As The Inquisitr reported, the superstar reportedly signed a multimillion dollar deal to reunite with her former group members to perform some of their old hits live and potentially even record some new songs.