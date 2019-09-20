Mysterious Whistleblower Complaint May Be Related To Donald Trump Pressuring Ukraine To Get Dirt On Joe Biden

The mysterious whistleblower complaint at the center of a congressional row may be related to Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to force Ukraine into getting dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

As The Inquisitr reported, a whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community raised a serious and urgent complaint about a promise that Donald Trump reportedly discussed with a foreign leader. The intelligence community inspector general said the complaint was “credible and urgent” but it was withheld from the House Intelligence Committee. That committee is now pressuring the administration to turn over the complaint.

As the committee investigates the complaint, a new report from the Washington Post said that the promise from Trump was related to Ukraine and noted that two weeks before the complaint was made, Trump had a phone call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The report noted that House Democrats are already investigating whether Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani tried to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s election bid by digging up dirt on Joe Biden’s family.

“House Democrats are looking into whether Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to pressure that government outside of formal diplomatic channels to effectively help the Trump reelection effort by investigating Hunter Biden about his time on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company,” the report noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump has been accused of cooling relations with Ukraine including placing a hold on $250 million in military aid. Trump’s attempts to withhold the aid drew strong bipartisan backlash, leading his administration to back off the plans last week. The report noted that Trump’s diplomatic squeeze of Ukraine is believed to be an attempt to put pressure on the government to deliver the dirt on Joe Biden that Trump would use as fodder in the upcoming campaign.

As the Washington Post noted, the urgent whistleblower complaint has led to considerable tension within the U.S. intelligence community and worries that the already fractured relationship between Trump and intelligence agencies could now be broken beyond repair.

There also could be bigger trouble ahead for Trump. If the allegations are true, it is seen as akin to the unproven allegations that Trump knowingly colluded with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

As Raw Story noted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “no comment” when asked if Donald Trump had requested Ukraine’s help in digging up dirt on Biden.