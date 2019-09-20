Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Sinfully Tight Black Jeans

Fitness model Jen Selter is known for flaunting her insane booty, one of her most famous assets. In her most recent Instagram update, the brunette bombshell shared a shot in which her booty wasn’t the main focus. However, the tight fit of her outfit meant that her entire toned body was on display.

Selter rocked a simple black long-sleeve crop top that hugged all her curves and flaunted a few inches of her chiselled abs. She paired the top with some high-waisted black jeans that clung to every inch of her toned legs and made her body look incredible. She kept the accessories very high end, rocking a black Chanel purse, which was draped on the arm of her chair, as well as black Chanel boots with an eye-catching gold print detail.

Selter’s brunette locks were loose and silky smooth in the shot, and she was hanging out on an outdoor patio area in New York. There was another significant individual in her picture as well — her dog, Gram Selter. Selter shared a sweet snap of herself with her pup with her 12.7 million Instagram followers. Since Selter is an Instagram sensation, it’s only fitting that her dog has an Instagram account as well. While the 29,000 followers Gram has is nowhere near Selter’s audience, the puppy is popular on the social media platform thanks to his owner.

Selter’s fans loved the adorable snap, and the picture received over 30,000 likes within just two hours. Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the heartwarming picture.

“Y’all are the cutest,” one follower commented.

“You look so good!” another said.

“So beautiful and perfect,” another follower said.

Many of Selter’s fans simply left a string of emoji in the comments section, showering her with flames, hearts, heart eyes and more.

Selter has been on a bit of a crop top kick lately. While the fit beauty is no stranger to flaunting her body, and often shares snaps of herself in skimpy swimwear or skintight workout gear, she’s been all about the crop tops in September.

Just a few days ago, the brunette bombshell shared a snap of herself in a pair of neon bikini bottoms and a white crop top that clung to every inch of her curves as she ate a platter full of sushi.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Selter on Instagram so that they don’t miss out on views of her insane abs in crop tops in the weeks to come.