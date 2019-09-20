Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Drops Jaws In White Crop Top And Mini Skirt On Instagram

Eminem’s daughter, Hailee Jade uploaded a stunning photo to Instagram on Thursday and fans can’t get enough of it.

In the shot, the 23-year old beauty is rocking a white crop top and mini-skirt beneath an oversized denim jacket. She captivates the viewer with a smoldering stare ar the camera which is intensified by her smoky eye makeup. Hailie kept her accessories simple in the photo, choosing to wear two, layered gold necklaces and a tiny purse. She also wore her hair in soft waves around her shoulders.

In the caption, Hailie hilariously explained that she forgot to turn her purse around but it doesn’t look like anyone noticed or cared. Many of her fans complimented the outfit in the comments section.

“This whole fit is so cute!” one fan wrote. Hailee actually noticed that comment and expressed gratitude in her reply.

“You look great!” another follower wrote.

“Love that jacket,” a third fan commented before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Hailie you are literally so gorgeous” a fourth commenter gushed.

“Such a sweet and angelic face” a fifth enamored admirer added.

It looks like Hailie has a thing for denim jackets since this isn’t the first time that she’s worn one on Instagram. She rocked a more cropped version on August 12 and paired it with black jeans. She also wore an unexpected accessory to complete the outfit, a pair of reading glasses. She admitted that they were a pair of prescription glasses in the caption but confessed to not wearing them as often as she should.

It’s clear that the former Michigan State psychology major has a penchant for wearing clothes that are comfortable and casual but still stylish.

As The Inquisitr noted, in her previous Instagram photo she wore a fitted black top tucked into a pair of high waisted acid wash jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white and grey sneakers and a couple of delicate necklaces

It seems that fans really appreciated the photo as it has garnered over 125,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

Loading...

The snap was taken in a coffee shop and in the caption, she asked Hailie asked her fans to tell her their favorite Starbucks drinks. But as with the aforementioned Instagram posts, many of her followers seemed too entranced by her beauty to answer the question.

“Love this pic because even if you’re nervous is doesn’t come across,” wrote one fan who seemed to ignore the caption. “On the surface, you look calm and ready.”