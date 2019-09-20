Ashley Alexiss Sparks Instagram Frenzy In Mesh Dress With Zero Underwear: ‘Holier Than Thou’

Ashley Alexxis has gone daring. The model and social media sensation doesn’t come as one of Instagram’s most provocative faces. Then again, with swimwear looks that flaunt this star’s every curve, Ashley is a girl who can up the ante when she wants to. The 28-year-old also has a knack for raking in the engagement with her captions: as The Inquisitr reported recently, the blonde managed to have fans on the edge of their seats with a humorous and adult caption that seemed to cause more of a fuss than the beachy sundress she was wearing.

It’s all change today, though. Alexis has updated her Instagram in a dress that left very little to the imagination, with fans seeming to respond with somewhat of a frenzy.

The snap showed Alexis in selfie mode in what was presumably her home. The star had photographed herself modeling a skin-tight dress that seemed about as minimal as it comes on the material front. The black mini number was formed of web-like and mesh materials, with large gaps ensuring that fans got a great view of the star’s incredible curves. With a low-cut neckline and nothing in the way of underwear, this outfit was definitely entering risky territory. The model’s modesty was protected – just about.

Ashley posed for her photo with bombshell hair, full makeup, and a slight pout. A joking caption definitely seemed to be pointing towards the dress.

Instagram can’t seem to cope.

“Holy moly,” one fan wrote.

“Yes yes yes,” another wrote.

“Sigh….*unzips,” was a slightly more adult response.

Plenty of emoji responses came in, with fire and alien emoji appearing the most popular.

Alexis now comes as a full-blown sensation. The star has 1.8 million dedicated Instagram followers, her own clothing line, plus a hashtag she has founded to back the concept that size just doesn’t matter. Given the model’s immense popularity and the fact that she is quite the beauty, it looks like her image as a body-positive spokesperson is working.

As to sharing her mind, Ashley does do it via social media, but she has given interviews. Speaking to Ask Men, the model revealed what she felt the worst thing a guy could do on a date.

“The worst thing is to try and be funny and fail. I love a man who can make me laugh, but us girls can tell when you’re trying too hard. Just be yourself. Don’t tell lame jokes. We’re already on the date, remind us why we shouldn’t make our friends call us in an “emergency,”” she said.