‘This Is Us’ Finally Reveals The Identity Of Rebecca’s Father Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

A familiar TV and movie face will play Dave Malone.

This Is Us fans will finally be introduced to a key person in Rebecca Pearson’s life: Her father, Dave.

Deadline reports that The West Wing alum Tim Matheson will play Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) father in a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of the NBC drama series. Matheson makes his debut in Season 4 premiere, titled “Strangers.” While many characters on This Is Us are played by multiple actors due to the show’s flashback-forward format, the new season will mark the first time viewers will see Rebecca’s father in any era.

Fans have already seen promo photos that tease Rebecca’s future husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) “meeting the parents,” but Dave Malone is not shown in the photo. Rebecca’s mother Janet (Elizabeth Perkins) was introduced in previous seasons, where it was made clear she has a strained relationship with her daughter.

While little is known about Dave, Moore has already teased that “Rebecca is a bit of a daddy’s girl” (sounds like she and Kate have something in common), and her father will have an impact Rebecca and Jack’s relationship moving forward.

Earlier this year, Moore told The Wrap that Jack’s first meeting with Rebecca’s father is a significant one. The This Is Us star also pointed out that viewers have already seen that Jack and Rebecca’s 1970s wedding was a small, courthouse ceremony instead of a big, family wedding with Rebecca’s father walking her down the aisle—and clearly there’s a reason for that.

“The very first season we saw that they had like a courthouse wedding and we saw the end of it, but I too am curious as to what the lead up is. I’m really interested in their courtship…And him meeting my parents and specifically my father. And my father plays a bigger role in our relationship moving forward.”

It’s no surprise that This Is Us scored another impressive name for a parental role. In addition to Perkins, in Season 2, The Wonder Years dad Dan Lauria and Just Shoot Me star Wendie Malick guests tarred as Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) parents. In addition, The Cosby Show’s Phylicia Rashad was cast as Beth Pearson’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) mother last season.

A recent teaser also introduced a list of famous faces to recur in Season 4, including Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Omar Epps (House), When They See Us stars Asante Black and Marsha Stephanie Blak, and even Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan. The supersized Season 4 cast for This Is Us also includes Nick Wechsler, Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, and Auden Thornton.

As for the show’s newest addition, Matheson is best known for playing Vice President John Hoynes on The West Wing, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination. But his TV resume dates back to the 1960s with roles on Leave it to Beaver, My Three Sons, and Adam-12. He has also appeared on CSI, The King of Queens, and most recently, the upcoming Netflix drama Virgin River. His movie credits include National Lampoon’s Animal House, Fletch, and the 2019 Child’s Play remake.

This Is Us returns for its fourth season Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC