Britney Spears Posts ‘Fish & Bikini’ Video, Instagram Goes Into Meltdown

Britney Spears has caused an Instagram meltdown – without even showing her face. The “Toxic” singer has been making headlines for enjoying a lush Hawaiian vacation: as The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the 37-year-old wowed her fans in a tiny bikini as she soaked up the perks of Maui. While the star has been spotted back home and her vacation appears over, the memories seem to be holding strong for Britney. The singer took to Instagram earlier today with a video of the views she enjoyed. Clearly, her fans were loving everything about it.

The video showed an ocean bay. Fans could hear lapping waves, with a stunning shore and crystal-clear waters backing them matching the sounds. In the background, white waves crests and a mostly clear sky afforded somewhat of an idyllic feel. The video appeared to have been filmed with a smartphone – this wasn’t anything fancy or professional. As to the beach, it wasn’t completely abandoned. Various individuals were seen enjoying the shorefront, with some even filmed in the water.

A simple caption from Britney stated that she wanted to return to Maui. The star then used a string of emoji including a fish, a bikini, a hat, plus a shoe.

The video has been racking up insane views: over 100,000 were clocked in the space of 30 minutes.

As to the comments, well, they spoke for themselves.

“Amazing,” one fan wrote with three heart and three alien amoji.

“Beautiful!” another said.

“Queen of vacations” was another comment.

“Queen of paradise” seemed to echo the thought.

Many users simply left emoji replies, although a fair few couldn’t help themselves from referencing some well-known phrases associated with the pop icon.

“It’s Britney beach,” one fan wrote.

Comments also came in seeing the star praised for appearing so at peace with her footage.

“Yes butterfly. Live your best life!!! Freedom is everything,” one fan told the singer.

This comment likely pertains to concepts that Britney is somehow not free – the #FreeBritney movement on social media has been going strong for years, with fans feeling that the star is somehow controlled by either her management or her father. Earlier this year, fans appeared to rally in unison that Britney’s hospitalization at a mental health facility was against her will. The star has not stated that this was the case. In fact, she’s mostly kept quiet about the whole affair.

Britney did update her Instagram from Hawaii with a few swimwear updates, plus some that showed her rocking some throwback looks with black hair.

