Abigail Ratchford Sends Instagram Into Meltdown With Underboob Selfie In See-Through White Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford gave her Instagram following a treat on Thursday when she uploaded a series of steamy photos of herself rocking some white lingerie that left very little to the imagination. But the brunette beauty who has been called the ‘Queen of Curves’ turned the temperature up several notches by pushing the lacy bra up so that it revealed a generous amount of her underboob. She also heightened the sensuality of the photo by sticking her tongue out in one photo and by doing a “come hither” gesture with her hands in the other.

In the caption, she asked her fans to choose which of the photos they liked best and the responses were mixed. Many said that she had made it too difficult to choose between the two.

“Girl, stop making people make way hard decisions!!! 1 AND 2,” wrote Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

“Can we say both??” one fan asked.

“Freaking Both, Fabulous,” a third fan wrote before adding a string of emojis to their comment.

Others just ignored the question altogether and focused on complimenting Abigail and most of those comments were also filled with emojis.

But one fan thought this was their opportunity to ask Abigail for her hand in marriage.

“Will you marry me?” they asked. As of writing, the buxom model still hadn’t answered the question.

This isn’t the first time that the 27-year-old stunner has shown off underboob on Instagram before. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently uploaded a photo of her herself where she’s in red lingerie with a lacy bra that would definitely violate Instagram’s nudity policy if it was even a smidge skimpier.

That photo has accumulated over 73,000 likes and over 1,000 comments since the day it was posted. Abigail receives the same adulation from her fans that she gets on every post.

But one fan asked a critical question, that a lot of other Abigal Ratchford fans were likely wondering about too.

“How much lingerie do you own?” they asked.

She actually replied to the comment and revealed that she has an entire closet just for sexy sleepwear. This makes sense when you consider that she makes a living from looking seductive on the Internet.

But she has made it clear that having a large Instagram following thanks to her sensual photos is just a stepping stone to her larger goals. In an interview with Maxim earlier this year, she stated that she wants to start a size-inclusive lingerie line. She also launched an app this year which allows fans to get even more of her content beyond Instagram.

So, she’s already on her way to building an empire and her adoring fans are enjoying every moment of it.