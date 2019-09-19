‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Sports Bra

Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known for her insane curves. With an enviable figure of 38-25-42 inch measurements, it’s little wonder that she has earned the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” In a recent Instagram Story, the buxom brunette treated her fans by showcasing some of those aforementioned assets, and they are loving it.

Anastasiya’s outfit, which can be seen on her Instagram Story, showed the stunner wearing a black bra that did little to contain her famous assets. In fact, the sports bra seems to small that she looks about ready to spill out.

In addition to the sports bra, she also wore a pair of tight black yoga pants that hugged her every curve. Anastasiya completed the look with black sneakers, a bright blue purse, and mirrored sunglasses.

Anastasiya posted the Story after making a trip to Los Angeles nail salon Nail Sunny LA. The spot is well-known for its decorative nail art, and Anastasiya was sure to flaunt her beautiful light pink manicure as well.

The brunette beauty might also favor the salon because of its Russian roots. Anastasiya was born in Kaliningrad, but moved to Miami as a teenager to pursue modeling.

The move has been a quite a success for the 24-year-old, as she has since earned numerous contracts with companies such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and beverage company Greek Lightning.

It’s little surprise that Anastasiya often wears athleisure clothing, as the busty brunette has often spoken of her love of fitness, and how it helps maintain her fantastic figure.

“The only thing I put time into is sports, so I spend a lot of time in the gym,” she has claimed (via The Mirror).

“[A modern woman] must be valued and pretty and she must look after her health and appearance, as well as her internal worlds,” the Baltic beauty added.

Anastasiya also denied that her ample assets affected her health.

“Because I am crazy for sport, I exercise my back, and my whole body, so there are no problems if you strengthen muscles,” she explained.

Surely enough, Anastasiya’s toned muscles are often on display when she posts revealing photos of herself, like in her numerous bikini shots.

In fact, earlier today, the Russian bombshell sent pulses racing after posting a picture of herself on a yacht. For the occasion, the stunner donned an incredibly tiny white bikini that left little to the imagination, as covered by The Inquisitr.

With such pictures and stories, it’s little surprise that Anastasiya is one of the most popular models on Instagram, and she can currently boast over ten million followers.