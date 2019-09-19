‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Figure In Tiny Neon Bikini On The Beach

A few months after tying the knot, Hunter McGrady and her husband, Brian Keys are finally off on their honeymoon. Amid all the sun-soaking and romance she has been experiencing in the Caribbean, the body-positive Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model — who is known as the magazine’s “curviest model,” as Insider has pointed out — is carving out a little time to share snippets of her trip with her loyal Instagram base.

Earlier this week, the blond bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a fun — and sexy — snapshot in which she rocks a tiny bikini that shows off her incredible curves to the world. In the photo, McGrady is posing on a beach on the Turks and Caicos Islands, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a neon yellow two-bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind McGrady’s neck.

The 26-year-old blonde paired her bikini with a pair of matching string bottoms whose straps tie on the sides, sitting high on her waist and lower at the front. In addition to her tiny swimsuit, the model is also wearing a diving mask and snorkel on her face, completing her gear with scuba fins on her feet.

The post, which McGrady shared with her 567,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 24,300 likes and upward of 170 comments, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You’re the only woman who can look gorgeous with a snorkel mask,” one user wrote, adding a fire and heart eyes emoji after the comment.

“Cutest! [Sparkle emoji] Love the neon on you! Have so much fun!” another one chimed in.

“You look [fire],” a third one raved.

After sharing this snapshot, the model once again took to her Instagram to post another photo of herself on the beach. This time around, McGrady is rocking a black one-piece. This post also includes a shot of McGrady with her husband, who she married on June 16, as she often points out on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, McGrady did her first photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2017, and the model has since used her platform to promote body positivity. As part of her campaign, she advocates for the term size-inclusive rather than plus-size and curvy.

“Sometimes the word ‘plus’ seems a little bit segregating,” she told Hello Giggles in an interview. “I think size-inclusive is awesome, curvy is great, plus-size is fine. Whatever you want to call it, it’s just important to keep inclusivity as the main narrative here.”