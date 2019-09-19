Kourtney Kardashian Parading Around Her ‘Playhouse’ In Low-Cut Top Brutally Slammed By Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is getting slammed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already made headlines today for taking to her own Instagram for a sneak peek at what was to come: as The Inquisitr reported, the 40-year-old posed in front of a “playhouse” on her property in a sexy bra top and skirt that seemed well-received by the dedicated fanbase already following the star’s account.

There’s been a change.

Earlier today, Architectural Digest posted an Instagram video of Kourtney welcoming fans to her “playhouse” for a full tour. The Poosh CEO appeared to have changed outfits, with the star seen in a low-cut and white tank top paired with simple and summery jeans. Kourtney began by opening a pair of double doors and greeting her viewers. The star then confirmed that the garden-set “playhouse” was for her kids. Fans were then informed that the “playhouse” was technology-free, filled with books, and mostly used by 7-year-old daughter Penelope. The video showed some pretty stylish interiors. White rugs and furnishings were offsetting woods from a ladder, with teddy bears and a rocking horse decorating the room. Large windows overlooking greenery kept it bright.

While Kourtney seemed upbeat about the whole affair, viewers to the video seemed to be having other thoughts.

“White carpets??? And not a toy to play with” was one of the most upvoted comments, racking up over 70 likes in an hour.

“This place doesn’t look fun,” another fan wrote.

“Hard pass” was another comment.

One user seemed infuriated by the Kardashian-Jenner takeover in general.

“We literally cannot escape the Kardashians. They’re in modeling, magazines, now architecture,” they wrote.

Responses weren’t exclusively negative, but an overwhelming number of fans did seem to be giving the video the thumbs-down.

“Nope,” one wrote.

“I’ve never disliked one of these before but this was…BORING AF” was another remark.

Kourtney does seem to put a lot of effort into her parenting. The star’s co-sleeping and gluten-free family philosophies might be unusual, but there’s no denying that Kourtney works hard to keep her children happy and close to her as she leads her busy and hectic life. Given that the star’s three children travel regularly with her, the calm environment shown was likely an effort on Kourtney’s part to give the kids somewhere chilled to relax.

As to the response, it did seem that viewers weren’t digging the level of luxury. Many comments came in from users stating that the “playhouse” was larger than their own homes. Of course, the Kardashian properties are sprawling ones. Fortunately, Kourtney’s own Instagram post didn’t generate anywhere near this level of backlash.