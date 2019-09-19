Miley Cyrus Shakes Her Booty, Looks Mean In Racy Instagram Video From ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’

Miley Cyrus is certainly no angel in her latest racy Instagram video — in fact, she might just kick your butt if you call her that.

The clip from the music video for her new song “Don’t Call Me Angel” showed a scantily clad and sweaty Miley going through some shadowboxing in the ring and shaking her booty as she dropped down from the ropes. The Instagram video was a huge hit with Miley’s fans, drawing more than 1 million likes in just a few hours and attracting thousands of compliments for Miley’s mean looks.

“OMFG YOU SLAYED,” one person commented.

“I’m calling u queen instead of angel yasssss,” another added.

The “Don’t Call Me Angel” music video has been getting plenty of buzz in the last few days. The song features Miley along with fellow chart-toppers Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray and is featured in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie reboot. The three show off quite a bit of skin for the video, which also sees Miley donning white angel wings when she’s not kicking butt in the boxing ring.

Elizabeth Banks, who produced the latest iteration of the series, said getting the three singers together was important to her and a key asset for the film.

“It was important to me to kick off Charlie’s Angels with a huge female-powered anthem driven by a big voice – but to get three of the biggest voices out there? It’s a dream come true!” Banks said in a statement, via Entertainment Weekly. “What Ariana, Miley, and Lana have delivered surpasses even my high expectations. Their song is resonant and meaningful, and it kicks major ass.”

Miley Cyrus has been doing her best to promote the song. She has shared a number of clips and images from the video on her Instagram page, helping build anticipation for last week’s release and to give it an extended push through her viral posts. Last week, Miley shared a picture of herself rocking a see-through top in the music video. Miley is soaking wet in the short clip, her shirt turned completely transparent. The photo was a smash hit with Miley’s fans, garnering millions of likes and comments.

The full Charlie’s Angels soundtrack is schedule to be released on November 1, but in the meantime fans who want to check out more can take a peek around Miley Cyrus’ Instagram feed for all the racy clips she’s shared.