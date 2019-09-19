Julianne Hough’s Toned Abs Light Instagram On Fire

Julianne Hough’s killer abs are taking Instagram by storm.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Hough is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, gowns, and more. The beauty boasts a following of over 4.9 million and that number seems to climb by the day. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Hough sizzles in a few photos from last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

In the first shot in the series, Hough holds the mic up to her mouth while belting out a tune. The television judge is surrounded by a ton of smoke for the shot as she performs on stage. She wears her short, blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The stunner puts her figure on full display in the image while donning a tiny black bra and matching, cut-out pants. The NSFW ensemble features a blue strip running around the band of the bra and down the middle of her insanely sculpted abs.

In the next image in the deck, Hough gives fans a more up-close and personal view of her outfit including a pair of crazy, high heels. In this particular image, she is surrounded by dancers who are clad in blue jumpsuits. The next two photos in the series just show action shots of Hough performing on the stage. Though the photo has only been live on her account for a short time, it’s already earning the beauty a lot of attention from her fans with over 126,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Hough know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more fans commented on the post with their thoughts on the season finale of AGT while others simply chimed in with flame and heart emoji.

“Electrifying! Felt your energy through the screen,” one fan wrote.

“I love to see you dance now your singing was out of this world thanks for sharing,” another chimed in.

“You were terrific. Great song great voice and smoking hot looks,” another raved.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Julianne showed off her gorgeous figure in another NSFW outfit. In the action shot, Hough threw her hands up in the air and leaned her head back with her short, blond tresses falling at her back. Her arms were blocking her face in the shot but she accessorized the look with a ton of rings on her finger. Once again, her body was on display in a two-piece green set that showed off her abs.

The photo has amassed 60,000 likes and 160-plus comments since it went live.