Sexy Surfer Bree Kleintop Stuns With Gabby Epstein In Red Bikinis So Small, They Should Be Illegal

After wowing earlier today in a sizzling naked photo with model Gabby Epstein and DJ Madds, Bree Kleintop has decided for an encore post. The sexy surfer posed with Gabby in a second picture while in a Caribbean grotto. The two blondes both sported skimpy red bikinis, and Instagram accordingly went insane over the sizzling shot.

Bree currently boasts a successful modeling career, and has earned contracts with companies such as O’Neill Women’s and Dragon Eyewear. She also has a huge social media following, with over 430,000 fans on Instagram.

However, her first love remains surfing, and the blonde beauty often discusses her love of both the ocean and the sport.

It makes sense that Bree would feel right at home in a bikini, and she certainly shows how to work it to its best advantage. In the picture, Bree poses on the right while in a scenic cave in the British Virgin Islands. Her red bikini top is a classic triangle cut, and manages to showcase her ample assets.

Her limbs and tanned and toned, and she showcases a taut midriff in the photo, likely due to the core strength required in surfing. The side-string of her bikini bottom shows off her long legs to their fullest extent.

Bree’s blonde hair is styled into beachy waves, and they fall naturally around her shoulders. Her makeup, if any, is minimal.

Gabby is styled similarly, in a bikini top that is even smaller than Bree’s. Her bikini bottoms feature straps that extend up towards her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. She also styled her blonde hair into waves, and accessorized with a number of gold necklaces.

The snapshot quickly earned over 6,300 likes and more than 120 comments within the hour.

“Dear god woman,” proclaimed social media star Anna Herrin, adding a red heart emoji.

“Double trouble I bet,” teased a second user.

“Red had never been sooo sexy,” gushed a third.

Also commenting was DJ Madds, who expressed her delight in spending the weekend with the two stunning ladies.

“Wow I get both of [you] all weekend!? D*mn,” she joked, adding a red heart and fire emoji.

“And we get you?!?!,” Bree returning, with several heart-eye emoji. “Going to be best weekend.”

The red bikini picture seemed to be a throwback from a previous vacation Bree had taken with Gabby and a number of other models, and she had previously posted similar shots on her account.

The picture also tagged Luli Fama Swimwear, which might signal a new modeling contract for the blonde beauty.