The Colin Firth ‘The Secret Garden’ Trailer Is Released

Fans of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved book, The Secret Garden, and those obsessed with actor Colin Firth rejoice as the first trailer for the latest version of the movie, The Secret Garden has dropped, and it looks as lush and amazing as you’d imagine.

Town & Country shared the latest trailer for the movie which will be released next year from Studio Canal UK. In this version of The Secret Garden, which looks to have a more mystical quality than the 1993 incarnation, stars Firth as Lord Archibald Craven, and Julie Walters as the rigid Mrs. Medlock.

If you are not familiar with the novel, it’s a story which will appeal to audiences of all ages, and almost follows the cycle of a garden, long-abandoned, which slowly wakes up, lightening the mood and narrative.

While there is not an exact release date for The Secret Garden, the best guess is spring 2020 (makes sense, gardens, spring).

The Mirror shared that this version of Burnett’s story will take place later than the original, now set in 1947, on the eve of Partition in India, and in the aftermath of WW2 in Britain. It is still the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents, whose care was largely left to servants and ayas, as they are called.

Mary’s parents die suddenly (it’s unclear how this happens in the new version, but in the novel, it’s an earthquake during a party, with lavish décor and elephants). She is sent to England to live with her morose uncle, Archibald Craven estate deep in the Yorkshire moors, Misselthwaite Manor.

The estate is dark and dank, and filled with family secrets, including Mary’s bedridden cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who is shut away, as he is a reminder of his mother who seems to have died in childbirth. Amir Wilson plays Dickon, Mary’s first friend, and Isis Davis is to play his sister, Martha.

The film is directed by Michael Munden, from a screenplay by multiple award-winning writer Jack Thorne, who wrote the script for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Filmed in the United Kingdom, all three productions rely heavily on a combination of fiction and history, with lavish scenery and costumes that celebrate the classics of Anglophilia.