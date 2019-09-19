Savannah Chrisley Goes Makeup Free In Jaw-Dropping New Post: ‘Eat, Beach, Sleep, Repeat’

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent Instagram share has sent her fans into a tizzy.

As those who follow her on social media know, the blond bombshell is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her life with fans. Sometimes, Savannah posts fashion forward shotsand other times she promotes two of her hit shows — Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. She is wildly popular on social media and boasts a following of over 1,9 million on Instagram alone and it’s no secret that each and every shot earns her a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Savannah stuns in makeup-free post.

In the selfie, Savannah appears up-close and personal as she photographs herself from the chest up. She wears her long, blond lock slicked back for the occasion and goes totally makeup-free in the shot while still looking absolutely stunning. The 22-year-old accessorizes the look with a pair of big pearl earrings and a dainty gold necklace.

On top, Savannah dons a long sleeve blue shirt and holds her hand just in front of her chest. In the caption of the image, Savannah mentions that she has a fresh face and since the post went live, it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Savannah know she looks amazing while countless let her know that they’re big fans.

“Glad you are getting some relaxation. Continuing to wish you and your whole family the VERY Best in all things!!!!,” one follower commented.

“You are beautiful and don’t need no makeup natural beauty,” another chimed in.

“Soooo youthful looking without the make-up! Such a beauty,” one more wrote.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley sizzled in another more glammed-up look. In the hot post that was shared for her followers, Savannah mixed fashion with a positive message. In the caption of the photo, the reality star mentioned that life is better when you’re smiling and in the photo itself, she did just that. In the snapshot, the blond haired beauty sat on a chair in front of a car. She was all smiles for the snapshot, and woreher short blond tresses down and styled. Chrisley looked fashionable in a pair of skinny black jeans, combat boots, a grey t-shirt and a brown jacket.

So far, the photo racked up over 43,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments.