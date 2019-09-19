Colombian Bombshell Ariana James Swings From Trapeze Ring In Super High-Cut Swimsuit In Thrilling New Video

Ariana James is thrilling her Instagram fans with a recent video that is bound to send temperatures soaring and pulses racing. Earlier this week, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering video in which she monkeys around on a workout playground as she dons a skimpy swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the clip, the brunette bombshell can be seen holding onto the ring of trapeze rack with both hands as she swings back and forth to the sound of upbeat music. The model is wearing a one-piece swimsuit boasting a leopard print in nude and brown. The suit features a halter neck that comes up high on her torso, while its fabric hugs her chest, helping accentuate her busty figure.

The piece also has very high-cut sides that reach up to her waist, leaving her wide hips on display and showing off quite a lot of skin. Also on display is Ariana’s strong derriere and thighs, as the swimsuit has a thong bottom that bares her backside.

At some point in the clip, Ariana also using a regular playground swing, still in the same racy swimsuit. Needless to say, all the moving around showcases Ariana’s incredible body as well as its firmness.

As suggested by the tag and caption she included with her video, the model is using her post to promote Bang Energy, a brand of energy drinks. Ariana has the brand listed on her Instagram bio, indication that she is an ambassador for Bang Energy. While Ariana didn’t include a geotag with her video, the background suggests she might be in California.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ariana shared with her impressive 1.7 million Instagram followers — had been viewed more than 290,000 times, garnering upwards of 53,400 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,000 comments to the clip, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

After posting the racy video, Ariana took to her Instagram once again to share a sizzling photo of herself wearing a neon yellow dress that once again highlights the powerful curves of her body. This time around, Ariana is looking straight into the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly parted.