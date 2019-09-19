‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Lays Down The Law With Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 20 brings boundaries from Chelsea for Adam while Phyllis puts out a warning. Plus, Devon gets a stunning delivery, and the messenger looks a whole lot like his late wife, Hilary.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) puts boundaries in place for Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam just lost his dad, and now he really wants to see Connor (Judah Mackey). However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea believe that Adam had something to do with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death, The Inquisitr previously reported. Because of her suspicion, Chelsea is not willing to let Adam see Connor. Plus, for now, Chelsea hasn’t told Connor that his grandpa passed away, so she feels that he might figure that out if he sees Adam. At this point, Adam desperately wants to see his son, and Chelsea keeping Connor away is not helping Adam at all. He begs his ex-wife not to keep their son away from him, but Chelsea’s mind is made up.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) puts out a warning. She’s wormed her way into The Grand Phoenix Hotel, but nobody actually wants her there. Phyllis also knows Adam’s secret about Victor, and she doesn’t seem inclined to tell anybody the truth. However, she wonders what Adam plans to do to take over Newman Enterprises. Her sniffing around Adam’s plans puts him on notice that Phyllis intends to be included in whatever Adam has in the works with the Newman family company. She cannot bring herself to shed a tear over Victor’s death, considering how he hurt her by having Marco impersonate Jack (Peter Bergman). Phyllis never got over it, and her rage remains simmering under the surface.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) gets a special delivery from a messenger who looks just like his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). The resemblance is so uncanny that Devon finds it hard to believe that whatever is happening is even real. He thinks perhaps the woman, a lawyer named Amanda Sinclair, is an actress. Instead, it seems that there is another copy of Katherine Chancellor’s will and the integrity of the one that named Devon her sole heir is called into question. Of course, the bombshell move of using a Hilary look-alike as a lawyer certainly throws Devon off his game, so hopefully he will be able to get himself composed before it is too late and he finds his fortune ripped away from him.