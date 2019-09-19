‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Drops Jaws In Leopard-Print Spandex With Cancer-Fighting Mom: See The Pic

Mackenzie McKee is looking simply stunning right now. The Teen Mom OG star is known for her blue-eyed beauty and blonde locks – while Mackenzie isn’t the only of the MTV franchise’s faces to rock a light-haired finish, this beauty is adored for her looks. That said, Mackenzie has won fans’ hearts for more serious reasons of late. The 24-year-old’s mom Angie Douthit is bravely battling her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, but Angie is a tough nut.

Mackenzie has appeared in a new Instagram photo that may have had fans doing a double-take for a reason: as The Inquisitr reports, Mackenzie popped up on social media in leopard-print spandex for a sober and honest insomniac post earlier this week. Given that the update showing Mackenzie in the same outfit appeared on her Instagram the next day, fans might be wondering if Mackenzie did, indeed, stay up all night.

The two snaps were very different, though. While the first saw Mackenzie gazing into the camera with a caption dedicated to her troubles, the second was out celebrate. Mackenzie’s BodyxMac fitness line has officially launched, and it looks like the entire family has joined forces to help promote it. The photo showed Mackenzie with her mom and sister. While Mackenzie was rocking animal prints, her sibling had gone more pared-down with pink and black. Angie was seen standing between her two daughters, with a stylish pink top paired with pale blue leggings.

Mackenzie has a way to go before her brand is well-known. That said, with her rising profile on Teen Mom OG and a fanbase that’s fast-growing, this fitness fiend may well find that her brand proves a hit. The secret behind celebrity merch success does, after all, seem to lie in having a great brand ambassador. Much like Kylie Jenner’s perfect makeup helps sell her Lip Kits and Carrie Underwood’s post-baby body sells those leggings, Mackenzie has the muscle to back up her fitness queen status. The star is a fitness model, with enough Instagram updates from the gym reminding fans how hard Mackenzie works out.

As to this Instagram picture, the fan response seemed to bring out a mixed crowd. Many comments came in telling Mackenzie that she and her entire family looked beautiful. Prayers and good wishes also came in for mom Angie, with fans seeming to feel that this grandmother is a real fighter. Queries also came in about sizing and materials – fans did seem interested in the merchandise.

Loading...

Mackenzie’s biggest focus right now seems to be her mom, marriage to Josh, and three kids, but there’s room and hope for the star’s new brand. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.