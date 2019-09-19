Mark Ronson Comes Out As ‘Sapiosexual’

Mark Ronson has not come out and stated that he identifies as “sapiosexual,” but, what does that mean?

The “Oh My God” hitmaker did an interview on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain and talked about how French equality minister Marlene Schiappa identifies the same term, per Music News.

He heard the debate about it backstage and realized that he resonated with it.

Last year, he split from his wife, French actress Josephine de La Baume.

“You are identifying as a man who likes intellect?” Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway asked him.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it,” Ronson replied.

“We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room. With a couple of your producers. And yes I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual.”

“The definition means intelligence first then attraction. I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realized the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains. We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it,” author Nichi Hodgson said, defending those who identify as the term or those that doubt that if it’s a real thing.

Mark is friends with “Can’t Be Tamed” entertainer Miley Cyrus who isn’t shy about her fluid sexuality. She recently announced her split to husband Liam Hemsworth and is now dating Kaitlynn Carter, allegedly.

When asked about Cyrus’ love life, he admitted that he doesn’t know much about it.

“Miley is a friend of mine and I have been there for her but I don’t know too much about it.”

The pair collaborated together last year on the hit single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” The single peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., No 6 in Australia, No. 19 in Canada, and No. 43 in the U.S.

The track is taken from Mark’s fifth studio album, Late Night Feelings, which came out earlier this year. The record consists of other collaborations with Yebba, Camila Cabello, Lykke Li, and Alicia Keys, to name a few, per Billboard.

Ronson had worked previously with the late Amy Winehouse, who passed away at the age of 27. Last weekend would have been her 36th birthday. On Instagram, he honored the “Back To Black” songstress in a touching post, which The Inquisitr reported.

Other successful British females Mark has worked with include Adele and Lily Allen, which Billboard noted.

To stay up to date with Mark Ronson, follow his Instagram account.