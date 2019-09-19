Watch Tennessee Titans Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, NFL Thursday Night Football

For the fifth time in the last six National Football League seasons, the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

The matchup between AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars has become a staple of Thursday Night Football. When the teams meet on September 19, they will have played on Thursday night in five of the last six seasons, as The Tennessean noted. So far, the teams have split their Thursday showdowns, with the Titans taking the most recent two TNF games, in 2018 and 2016, while the Jags won the first two, in 2014 and 2015. But this matchup already looks different than original planned, with rookie signal caller Gardner Minshew II getting his second straight start for Jacksonville, filling in for injured, big-money free agent signing Nick Foles, in the game that will stream live from Florida.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Thursday Night Football Week 3 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EDT at 67,800-seat TIAA Bank Field on Thursday, September 19. That start time will be 5:20 PDT, 7:20 PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Titans-Jaguars NFL Week 3 opener kicks off at 1:20 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, September 20. Down under, in Australia, the game gets underway at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 8:20 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 9:20 a.m. Japan Time on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old Minshew was the Jags’ sixth-round draft pick this year, but he suddenly found himself as the team’s Number 1 quarterback when Foles — who inked a four-year, $88 million deal with the team in the offseason — was felled with a broken clavicle in the first quarter of his first game, with Jacksonville facing the Kansas City Chiefs. Minshew came off the bench to complete 22 of 25 passes for two touchdowns, with one interception, in his NFL debut, per Pro Football Reference. But the Jaguars lost the game anyway.

Jacksonville may be without Foles, but they still retain the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who demanded a trade following a run-in with Coach Doug Marrone during last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, as The Inquisitr reported. At least for now, the team has said that it has no intention of trading Ramsey.

Rookie Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been called ‘the most interesting quarterback in the NFL.’ James Gilbert / Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night AFC South duel will be broadcast only by the NFL Network. That means to stream the game live, fans will need to log in with cable or satellite provider credentials to watch the game on the NFL Network site.

But there is another way to live stream the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 opener for free without a cable or satellite subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages that carries NFL Network in its channel lineup. Those are limited to Sling TV, Fubo TV, or PlayStation Vue. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Titans-Jags game streamed live — absolutely free.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.