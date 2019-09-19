‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Familiar Face Returns To Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 20 reveal that there will be a familiar face back in Salem, but it won’t be for a happy reunion. Soap Hub reports that fans will see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) back home due to his mother Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) health emergency.

As many fans will remember, Kate was shot and then buried alive by Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser). Vivian devised the devious plan as payback for Kate shooting and killing her previously. However, Viv was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) miracle serum, and now she wants revenge.

Vivian is furious that Kate dug her way out from the grave and found herself at the hospital. She’s been trying to kill her, but things just aren’t working out as she planned. Now, Lucas will return to be by his mother’s side as she falls into a coma following her surgery.

Lucas will be devastated by his mother’s condition, but he’ll be surrounded by his family, such as his son Will Horton (Chandler Massey) during the difficult time.

As many fans will remember, Lucas left town in order to be closer to his young daughter, Allie, and get a fresh start away from the drama of Salem. However, the drama continues to pull him in no matter where he goes.

Elsewhere, Will is going to try to figure out what happened to his grandmother once and for all. The character’s reporter instincts will tell him that Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Vivian have something to do with the situation, and on Friday he’ll eavesdrop on the mother and son looking for answers, and he may just be shocked by what he overhears.

Meanwhile, viewers will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) figures out that something is up with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Sarah is currently pregnant with Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) child, but since he dumped her to get back together with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), she doesn’t want to tell him about the baby.

Sarah has decided to have an abortion, but Kristen will get wind of the information and she’ll press Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) for answers. Is Kristen cooking up another devilish plan involving a baby swap?

Finally, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will try to get in contact with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) as she fights to be released from her kidnapper.

Fans can see all of the end of the week drama go down by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.