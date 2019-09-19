Anna Nyström Flaunts Her Insane Cleavage In Lace Lingerie While Cuddling With Her Dog

Anna Nyström certainly looked warm and cozy while cuddling in bed with her dog in a new picture posted to Instagram. However, she also made sure that temperatures were rising for her fans, as the snapshot showcased her insane cleavage in a pink lace teddy.

The Swedish stunner is used to garnering attention, as she quickly became a social media sensation after the blonde beauty started posting gym pictures to document her fitness journey. Currently, Anna can boast over eight million followers on Instagram under @annanystrom, and the numbers only keep growing.

Anna also has a number of subscribers on Youtube, where she has her own vlog. However, her main outlet is Instagram, and fans are understandably loving her latest shot.

In the picture, Anna sits on the bed with her legs bent and a fuzzy blanket by her knees. Her long blonde locks are styled straight, and fall down over her shoulders. In between the curtain of her hair, the Swedish stunner showcases some serious cleavage, and the curve of her assets is on full display in her pink lace teddy.

The teddy is sheer for much of the torso, giving a sizzling hint of skin underneath the lace. Completing the picture is Anna’s little dog, whom she gives a sweet cuddle.

Within an hour, the picture had already earned over 24,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

“Beautiful woman,” wrote one user, adding a red heart emoji.

“My heart melts,” added another, with the lips, red heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolute perfection,” concluded a third.

Though Anna’s claim to fame are yoga pant pics that show off her perky posterior, like the one below, she has started posting pictures of her daily life more often.

For example, she recently shared a picture where she sat at her new makeup table while dressed in very skintight pink tank, per The Inquisitr. The shot was to promote a new DIY video on her Youtube channel.

Anna also recently posted a picture that was a throwback her Midsummer celebrations. The picture is a close-up of the Scandinavian stunner, and in honor of the holiday, she wears a flower crown atop her head comprised of daisies, peonies, and thistles. Completing the look is a stunning matching floral blouse.

Loading...

The picture earned over an eye-watering 93,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

“You are totally a beautiful summer girl,” one fan wrote, with a couple of pink heart emoji and a heart-eyes face.

“Queen,” proclaimed a second, adding a red heart.

“Goddess,” corrected a third.