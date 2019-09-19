Alexis Ren Stuns In Tie-Up Black Leather Pants

Recently, Alexis Ren has been sizzling in a number of insanely hot posts.

As those who follow the social media sensation know, Alexis regularly shows off her killer figure to fans in a wide-range of photos including bikini shots and nearly nude posts as well. The brunette bombshell has already racked up a following of over 13 million on the platform and it seems as though the following grows with each and every photo she shares.

In the most recent post, Alexis shared not one but two gorgeous new photos with fans. In the first image in the series, the stunner looks right into the camera with a serious look on her face. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a gorgeous face of makeup including light eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a little bit of lipstick. On top, she rocks a crop top and offer a little hint of midriff and on the bottom, she sizzles in a pair of black leather pants that tie up in front.

Ren also dons a black leather biker jacket for the hot look. In the second photo in the series, the model dons the same exact outfit only this time she strikes a little bit of a different pose. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s garnered Ren a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 289,000 likes and well over 900 comments.

Many fans gushed over the post to let Ren know she looks amazing while countless others chimed in to ask where she got her outfit. A few others had no words and commented using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Wow! You’re not just a beautiful body, you’re also a very special person, we love you,” one fan wrote with a flame and black heart emoji.

“Gorgeous. I love you,” another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“You’re a beautiful girl and I love your photos,” one more said.

As previously mentioned by The Inquisitr, Ren loves to show off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits including bikinis. In one recent image, Ren sat on a large stone block with a wall of greenery and a waterfall at her back. The social media star wore her long, dark locks up in a top-knot and appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup. On her lap, she held a notebook open and flashed a smile for the camera. Even though she was sitting down, her amazing figure was on display in the NSFW shot as she rocked a tiny white bikini, which showed off ample amounts of cleavage.

That particular post garnered over 2,000 comments.