‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Is Divorcing Marc Daly After 2 Years Of Marriage

On September 19, Kenya Moore issued a statement confirming that she is divorcing her husband of two years. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star delivered a statement confirming this sad news to People.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Marc also offered a statement on the matter at hand.

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time,” Marc said in his statement. “Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

This split comes as quite a shock for fans who witnessed Kenya and Mark being together and smiling on Brooklyn’s Instagram just two days ago.

“Beautiful family,” one fan of the clan summed up, providing the gist of the social media image as that follower saw it.

The pair were also set to renew their wedding vows on RHOA during the new season of the Bravo show, stated The Inquisitr.

One of the main reasons Kenya agreed to do this was was due to the fact that she was reportedly fired from the reality program. The reason was that she was reportedly unwilling to share her private life, including when she wed Marc in secret the first time around. Kenya missed a season before allegedly being rehired on the condition that she let the audience in what she does on a day-to-day basis.

Meanwhile, while shooting RHOA in the past, she was separated from Marc for the better part of a year. She struggled with being a full-time single mother while working full time as well. These circumstances apparently contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

The couple has only been married for two years. They met in 2016 after a friend introduced Kenya to Marc. The pair dated for less than a year when they decided to tie the knot. Their romantic wedding by the sea on a St. Lucia beach not only included the requisite kiss, but a hardy fist bump as well.

Kenya, who is now 48-years-old, went through IVF treatments in order to give birth to who she calls her “miracle baby.” Brooklyn was born on November 4, 2018.

