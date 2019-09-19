Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Sports Bra, Twerks Outrageously In ‘Look At My *ss’ Instagram Video

Farrah Abraham is back in fitness mode. The former Teen Mom OG star works out hard to keep that bikini-ready body – she might not have a reputation as a fitness queen, but this 28-year-old trains like the rest of them. Farrah will drop by the cosmetic surgeon fairly often, per her own admissions, but the star’s peachy rear isn’t just down to cosmetic butt injections. Farrah has updated her Instagram stories to reveal she had just worked out, although there’s no denying that the video was a little unusual.

The footage showed Farrah rocking a dangerously tiny and tight athleisurewear wardrobe. The star was seen in a blue sports bra just about containing her ample assets, although Farrah’s cleavage somewhat worked its way out of the bra while she was leaning forward. Farrah paired her bra with a matching pair of leggings that boasted a duo-tone finish. The video came with cry-face emoji, with Farrah appearing to acknowledge the humorous side to her activities. Some loud music was playing, with Farrah singing along.

“Look at my *ss,” the star said as she mouthed along to lyrics.

Farrah was mostly filmed from the front, although she did briefly turn around for some pretty outrageous twerking, reminding fans that her rear is one to be noticed. The star was also seen grabbing her behind.

Farrah might make headlines for having exited the MTV franchise that made her famous, but this star remains relevant to this day. She attended the Venice Film Festival recently, although a wardrobe malfunction at that event raised some eyebrows in the process, per The Inquisitr.

As to Farrah’s health and fitness, the star previously opened up about her philosophies and her confidence.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” she added.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant one decade ago. The star then became a core member of Teen Mom OG, with fans seeing Farrah raise her daughter Sophia singlehandedly. Farrah left the franchise earlier this year, but her activities as a celebrity haven’t ceased.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.