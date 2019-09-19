Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Seriously Tiny Crochet Bikini Top By The Pool

Gizele Oliveira shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page that week that is sending her followers into a meltdown.

The post was shared to her feed on Thursday, September 19, and was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. The upload included two snaps from the beauty’s vacation in Colombia, where she spent some time basking in the sun by the pool in a seriously skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Gizele sent pulses racing in her barely-there ensemble that left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight. The look consisted of a minuscule crocheted bikini top that was barely enough to cover the Victoria’s Secret model’s voluptuous assets, nearly spilling cleavage out of the seriously tiny triangle-style cups. Even more cleavage was left on display thanks to its plunging neckline that left her decolletage almost completely bare aside from a delicate gold choker necklace, though Gizele’s 1.2 million followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. Its thin straps wrapped around her neck in a halter style, and again tight around her trim waist, tying in knot around her torso to accentuate her rock hard abs.

A swipe to the second photo offered a zoomed-in look at Gizele’s pool-day ensemble that revealed a small glimpse at the matching bikini bottoms of the set. Not much of the garment was left within eyesight, though her fans could easily tell that the number was equally-as-skimpy as the top half of her two-piece, if not more. She covered up with a long, silky gold skirt that featured a daringly high slit that went all the way up to her hips, where it was tied in a bow to highlight her flat midsection even more. From underneath the high-cut opening, Gizele flaunted one of her long, toned legs that was perfectly tanned from her time in the sun, while also teasing a hint of her famously curvy booty that often makes an appearance on her Instagram page.

Fans went absolutely wild for the new addition to the model’s Instagram feed. The post has earned well over 12,000 likes in just four hours since going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Goals,” one person wrote, while another called Gizele a “queen.”

“You look really amazing in this outfit,” commented a third.

Gizele is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently put on a leggy display in a sexy, slinky black satin that featured yet another dangerously high side slit — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.