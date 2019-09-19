‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Last Of Shiloh, Coby Ryan McLaughlin Exit: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’

New General Hospital spoilers suggest that viewers may soon truly see the end of Shiloh’s reign of terror in Port Charles. An Instagram post and subsequent comments posted by Shiloh’s actor appears to signal that his time playing the evil character has come to an end.

Earlier this week, actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin shared a photo on his Instagram page that seemed quite ordinary at first glance. Some General Hospital fans checked out the comments, though, and saw notes from the actor that would seem to indicate his time on the show as Shiloh is over.

One follower mentioned that they don’t watch the show if they don’t see Shiloh scenes coming and they hope the writers have more good stuff on the way. McLaughlin replied specifically to that comment with a note that is raising some eyebrows among General Hospital fans online.

“[A]ll good things come to an end….. have something new in the works… stay tuned.”

As that string of comments continued, Coby added that he has “something totally different in the works!”

For the most part, it seems this post and comment exchange flew under the radar until now. McLaughlin doesn’t have many people following his Instagram page, and this post only has about 20 comments in total.

So far, there has been no official confirmation that McLaughlin is leaving General Hospital and the role of Shiloh. However, if that is on the horizon, it won’t exactly come as a major surprise.

Shiloh is on trial and is pressuring Peter to help him get out of Pentonville. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Peter seemingly made arrangements to have Shiloh killed rather than help him escape.

If McLaughlin is leaving, how soon will it happen? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Shiloh will testify on his own behalf during Friday’s show. Next Tuesday, he will be reluctant over something.

At the moment, Shiloh’s name is not mentioned in any available General Hospital spoilers beyond the September 24 episode. It could be that he does manage to escape as part of what Peter is setting up or perhaps he’ll end up dead.

Of course, the show could simply have Shiloh convicted and send him away to rot in prison. However, General Hospital spoilers seem to be hinting that something bigger is on the way.

Is Coby Ryan McLaughlin leaving General Hospital or is the actor trying to trick his followers? If Shiloh is departing Port Charles soon, will he be alive and free, in prison, or dead? Additional spoilers sharing more insight into what’s on the way should emerge soon, and fans will be anxious to learn details.