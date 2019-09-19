Camille Kostek Lies In Bed In Sexy Black Panties & Insanely Tight Top & Instagram Is Shook

Camille Kostek is flooring fans with another NSFW post on social media.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sizzling in a number of hot posts and leaving little to the imagination in the process. The stunner is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure for her army of fans and everything that she posts garners rave reviews. In her most recent Instagram share, the girlfriend of Rob Gronksowki absolutely kills it in a photo for Ocean Drive Magazine.

In the beautiful photo, Kostek can be seen lying in bed in what appears to be a staged hotel room. She puts both legs in front of her while clad in a pair of sexy black undies and nothing else on the bottom. On top, Kostek rocks a tight fitting white shirt that has a black star pattern all over it and it fits her like a glove. The model wears her long, blond locks up in a towel as she paints her nails and holds the phone on her shoulder.

Camille also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. In the photo itself, the magazine makes reference to the hit movie There’s Something About Mary by writing “There’s Something About Camille.” A second photo in the series shows Kostek rocking the same exact sexy ensemble only this image is in black and white. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s garnered rave reviews already with 5,000 likes and 30-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they love the photo. A few others had no words for the shot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“You look so gorgeous!! I love the picture!,” one fan gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“Welcome to the bomb squad,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Favorite shoot you’ve done,” another raved with a flame emoji.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared the Camille sizzled in another stunning photo, this time a little black dress. In the snapshot, the model poses for a photo in front of a neon red “Hotel Vacancy” sign. She tilted her head back in image as she wore a huge smile on her face and looked at the camera. The model wore her short, blond locks down and curled as well as a little bit of makeup for the photo op. She also rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses on her face as well as a pair of dangly earrings.

Fans can keep up with Camille by giving her a follow on Instagram.