Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah ‘Caught’ Smoking Weed On Instagram By Hot Mom Tish

Noah Cyrus definitely comes with a sense of humor. The 19-year-old sister to SHE IS COMING singer Miley has been making headlines for her social media activity: as The Inquisitr reported recently, the “July” singer updated her Instagram with a full admission that she was “high AF” – the images showed Noah exiting a Californian eatery with a weed pen in some pretty skimpy clothing.

Today’s Instagram story came with slightly more clothing, but it didn’t abandon the love of marijuana. Noah opened her stories by showcasing herself smoking weed in selfie mode. The brunette appeared casually-clad, with a black pair of sweatpants pairing a red t-shirt with a white logo and lettering bearing the Kush brand name. The selfies also included Noah shot from various angles as she blew smoke into the camera and appeared to be having a fun time.

Noah did seem to know that something was up, though.

“Caught @tishcyrus” appeared in white letters in the story.

The footage then showed Tish herself entering a room and smiling – the star’s mother looked sensational. There didn’t seem to be too much of a conversation going on, but the message was clear: Noah had been getting high and she’d been caught. Marijuana is, of course, legal in the state of California, with Noah appearing to be a regular consumer of the recreational drug.

Noah does seem to be harnessing her adulthood with full force – for many fans, seeing the star embrace her femininity is a positive thing. Noah’s music promo hasn’t gone down the provocative route, but some of her Instagram updates have, with the singer seen topless in some photos – others have shown the singer in raunchy moments.

As to Noah’s social circle, it does seem that this rising star has made some famous friends. Earlier this month, Noah updated her Instagram with YouTuber and social media sensation Tana Mongeau. Noah doesn’t have to look far for famous faces, though. With her older sister as a superstar and her dad as one of country music’s biggest faces, this girl is all set. Noah even took to social media recently with her dad, with a motorcycle ride showing the two spending quality time together.

Noah’s Instagram does, however, show more serious moments, with the star seen bravely opening up about her mental health battles. Lengthy captions from Noah are honest and raw, with fans appearing to love that this girl says it how it is.

