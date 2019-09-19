‘Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Is Ready For The Weekend In Booty-Enhancing Jeans & Crop Top

It may still be Thursday, but Sol Perez is more than ready for the weekend. To celebrate the end of another week, the South American bombshell — who has been called “Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl,” as The Daily Star has pointed out — took to her Instagram page to share a series of snapshots of her outfit of the day, and it is flaming hot.

In the first photo of the series, the weather caster and model is sitting on a low wall while the other snaps show her famous derriere. The blonde beauty is wearing a pair of ultra skinny, light washed jeans with distressed details on down its length. The jeans sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her incredibly toned upper abs on display. The model accessorized her pants with a black and silver belt that helps accentuate the contrast between her itty bitty waist against her full, wide hips. As she indicated via the tag included with her caption, her jeans are from Las Locas.

The Argentinian bombshell, who appears on TyC Sports channel, as The Inquisitr has reported — teamed her jeans with a black sheer crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. Underneath the top, Perez is wearing a solid white bra or crop top that creates an interesting double effect. Her top, as per her post, is courtesy of Kayu.

Completing her look, Perez wore a zebra-print high heeled sandals from Nina Charme. In the subsequent photos of the series, Perez is rocking the same outfit, but she is posing with her back to the camera, flaunting the bodily asset for which she is most famous. In these shots, her uber tight jeans helps accentuate her booty as she looks over the shoulder smilingly at the camera.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Perez shared with her impressive 4.5 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 103,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in 650 comments to the photo, suggesting that the interaction will continue to pour in as the evening wears on.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American weather girl took to the comments section to praise their admiration for Perez, while praising her beauty in different languages, but particularly in her native Spanish.

“You are gorgeous Sol,” one user raved.

“Those jeans look great on you,” said another one, trailing the comment with red hearts.