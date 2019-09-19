Gabby Epstein Poses In A Sizzling NSFW Pic With Sexy Surfer Bree Kleintop & DJ Madds

One might be nice, and two might be better, but three is definitely the charm. At least, that’s what a lot of Instagram users are probably thinking after the stunning trio of model Gabby Epstein with surfer Bree Kleintop and DJ star Madds posed together in a grotto — with only their hands protecting their modesty.

Gabby Epstein has been on a roll with a number of sultry shots over the past week, including a video where she suns herself in a skimpy thong bikini. However, this newest post might just be her most revealing yet, and Instagram is already going crazy over the sizzling shot.

In the picture, the trio of blonde beauties pose together in an oceanside grotto in the British Virgin Islands. On the left of the shot is music star Madds, a model and DJ who has most recently come out with songs “Scream” and “Walls.” She is angled to the side, so that her assets are concealed by Bree.

Bree takes the middle spot. Though she had just sent Instagram into a meltdown over her teeny polka dot bikini earlier this week, it seems that the pro surfer was more than willing and able to up the ante. Strategically placing her hand to preserve her modesty, she is also angled sideways.

Last but certainly not least comes Gabby herself. She also has a hand strategically placed, and lifts a leg, showcasing a toned thigh, in order not to reveal herself.

All three of the women have beachy blonde hair, styled into waves, though Madds’s hair looks to be slightly wet and slicked back. They also wear absolutely nothing, save some gold necklaces and matching stacking rings. Madds also has large hoop earrings.

Instagram understandably went wild over the shot, and it quickly racked up more almost 30,000 likes and over 400 comments in under an hour.

“Simply stunning,” sighed a lovestruck fan, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“This looks like paradise…” seconded another, also adding the heart-eye face.

“Best picture of the year,” concluded a third.

In her caption, Gabby joked that she was going to show this picture to her retirement community when she was 90-years-old. Bree was sure to voice her excitement in joining her friend for the occasion.

“I’ll make sure this is the cover of your 90th surprise birthday invite,” she offered. “P.s. can’t wait to retire with you two hotties,” she added.

“It’s going to be lit,” Gabby agreed.

“P.s.s. I love you guys,” Bree returned.

“WE LOVE YOU,” Gabby concluded.

Though it is not known exactly why the picture was taken, Gabby was sure to tag France Duque and Jesse Rambis, who described their services as “Photo/video/PR/Marketing/Branding/ Graphic Design/Influencer trips” in their Instagram bio.