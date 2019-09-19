Australian Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Busts Out Of Strapless, Tighter-Than-Skin Dress

Tarsha Whitmore is showing off her killer curves again on Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely insane over it.

On Thursday, September 19, the Australian stunner took to her Instagram page to show off yet another one of her skin-baring looks that brought some serious heat to her page. The 19-year-old appeared to be enjoying a night out on the town in Queensland, and was certainly dressed to impress for wherever the evening took her in a tighter-than-skin dress from the popular U.K.-based brand Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Tarsha dropped jaws in the sexy, silky dress that was an instant hit with her 544,000 follower. The strapless dress was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, and fell so low down her chest that she nearly busted out over the top of its sweetheart neckline. The daring design of her dress provided for a seriously NSFW display that involved more than an eyeful of cleavage, though the Instagram model’s thousands of fans hardly seemed bothered by the sight that was sure to drop a few jaws.

Meanwhile, the skintight nature of the garment hugged every inch of the 19-year-old’s famous curves in all of the right ways. It clung to the babe’s pert derriere and trim waist to highlight her hourglass figure and trim waist. A ruched design added a bit of texture and edge to the look, while its light orange color accentuated Tarsha’s deep tan.

The blonde bombshell showed off her incredible fashion sense by pairing the garment with a pair of PVC heels, and carried her belongings for the evening in a classic black St. Laurent cross body bag that was adorned with gold details and hung over her elbow as she stared down the camera with a sultry look. Her long locks were perfectly styled in a loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders and over her bare decolletage. Tarsha also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy, nude lip, shimmering highlighter, and smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

The newest addition to the Instagram model’s page was quickly showered with love from her hordes of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 3,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Such perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Tarsha was “flawless.”

“Obsessed with you,” commented a third.

Tarsha is hardly a stranger to showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent photo shared to her page saw her posing on the beach in a minuscule white bikini that left very little to the imagination, and drove her followers absolutely wild.