Kyle Richards Posts Adorable Throwbacks As She Wishes Sister Kim A Happy 55th Birthday

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran pays tribute to her child star sis on a milestone birthday.

Kyle Richards is wishing her big sister a happy birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a sweet birthday message to her sister, Kim Richards, as she turned 55-years-old on September 19.

In the post, Kyle included a series of throwback photos, including shots from the former child stars’ audition for the 1977 movie The Car. The acting sisters both appeared in the James Brolin horror film, playing his character’s daughters, Lynn Marie and Debbie Parent. In the caption to her post, Kyle recalled how the two got into a fight during their audition just to show how they did it in real life.

Other snaps in the birthday slideshow included a publicity photo of Kim from her early days as a child star, and the sisters wearing matching outfits with their older sister, Kathy Hilton, in the early 1970s — go-go boots included!

More recent photos included Kim with her grandson, Hucksley, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills portrait, and a pic of the famous sisters smiling together today.

Kyle also got real in her Instagram caption by noting that she and Kim have had “good times and bad,” but in the end, nothing can change the fact that they are sisters.

Fans posted to the comments section to remark on the sweet family photos.

“Sisters are the best…Happy birthday, Kim,” wrote one fan.

“I grew up watching u guys. I was obsessed with u two. Still like watching u 2 together when filming Housewives,” wrote another.

Of course, fans of the famous acting family know Kim is no longer a full-time cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, although she did make a memorable cameo last season for a party scene.

In some of their most tumultuous moments on the Bravo reality show, Kim and Kyle got into it over Kim’s alcoholism, as well as the ownership of a property in Palm Desert that their mom, Kathleen Dugan, left to them. More recently, the sisters were temporarily estranged after Kyle produced the Paramount TV series American Woman, which was loosely based on their late mom’s life as a single mother.

Kim Richards also made headlines when she sought treatment for addiction, though her new role as a grandmother suits her well.

But last month, reports surfaced that Kim was struggling with mental health issues, as The Inquisitr shared. Sources told Us Weekly that Kim was having a difficult time and that Kyle was trying to get her to go back into treatment.

The source added that the sisters have been “living their own lives for some time now,” but are on good terms and that Kim was even “receptive” to Kyle’s concern because she knew it was coming from a place of love.

Birthday girl Kim has been posting to her Instagram, most recently sharing a series of fun TikTok videos with her friends.