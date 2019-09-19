Olivia Culpo Rocks Dangerously Short Miniskirt, Jokes About Taping It To Her Legs: ‘It Is NOT Wind-Proof’

Olivia Culpo is sharing more snaps from the set of her new filming project and fans are going crazy over her tantalizing posts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous supermodel and actress – who famously appeared in the 2018 romantic comedy I Feel Pretty alongside fellow Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski – is currently shooting in Venice Beach, California, for a new movie. While Olivia has been tight-lipped about her latest cinematic venture, the 27-year-old hottie was spotted on set on Tuesday as she walked the Venice Boardwalk between takes.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the 2012 Miss Universe winner looking yummy as she flaunted her enviable figure in a chic yet very revealing floral ensemble. Snapped with her phone in hand, Olivia put her toned abs on display in the tinniest crop top – a barely-there, puff-sleeved number that ended right below the chest line, leaving her taut midriff completely exposed. The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl teamed the skimpy garment with a matching miniskirt, showing off her endless pins in the thigh-skimming piece.

The following day, Olivia treated fans to yet another captivating behind-the-scenes view from the movie set. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated:Swimsuit Edition model took to Instagram to share a gorgeous beachside snap that also featured a large portion of the filming crew. The picture appeared to be taken during a quick break from shooting and saw the stunning brunette rocking the same sexy outfit as she did the day before.

Olivia accompanied the snap with a humorous caption, in which she told fans that she had been wearing the cute summer ensemble “for a week straight.” Although the look may not have been a new one for the ravishing supermodel, the Rhode Island beauty cut a stylish figure in the skin-baring outfit, leaving fans drooling over her hotness.

Olivia looked absolutely radiant in the sun-kissed snap. Photographed on the beach, with the deep-blue ocean frothing in the background, the dark-haired beauty gave a beaming smile to the camera as she basked in the sun’s golden rays. A pair of white sneakers rested right next to her on the sand, suggesting that the model was barefoot. A playful sea breeze gently tousled her luscious mane and even appeared to be pulling at the belt of her wrap-around skirt, lifting it up into the air.

In the caption of the photo, Olivia made a few joking comments about the gusty weather, revealing the trick she used to fend off the wind and keep her dangerously short skirt in place. As per her own admission, the model resorted to taping her skirt to her body in order to avoid a wardrobe malfunction while filming outdoors.

“It is NOT wind-proof,” Maxim‘s sexiest woman remarked of her scandalous miniskirt.

Olivia flashed more than her beaming smile in the new Instagram pic. The brunette bombshell showed off her ripped abs and taut waistline in the teeny crop top, leaving fans gasping in awe at the sight of her fierce physique. Likewise, her chiseled thighs were copiously showcased in the outrageously short miniskirt.

The sun-drenched photo received a lot of love from Olivia’s Instagram followers, with more than 81,000 people hitting the “Like” button on her post. In addition, close to 300 fans dropped by the comments section to praise the Sports Illustrated babe on her stunning look.

On fan simply wrote, “Wow,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“You would look good in anything, even a paper bag!” quipped another.

“A goddess,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

The majority of compliments revolved around Olivia’s “bright smile,” which Instagram found to be utterly “infectious.” Some Instagram users paid a closer attention to her washboard abs, as reflected in their comments. Meanwhile, other fans expressed excitement over Olivia’s new movie.

“Can’t wait for it to come out and see it!!” wrote one eager fan.