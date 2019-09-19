Sierra Skye Sets Instagram On Fire In Wild Snakeskin Swimsuit: ‘If Only’

Sierra Skye is back in a swimsuit. The model and social media sensation comes with pool attire as her trademark, although this fashionista does get noticed for the slinky dresses that occasionally pop up on her feed. Today has seen Sierra showcase a swimsuit that seems to have put two of her greatest loves into one look: the model seems to adore both bold and neon color palettes, plus animal prints. With a one-piece that harnessed both, Sierra delivered her signature finish today, plus a little reminder that she can nail a caption.

Sierra’s photo today showed her rocking an ultra-wild look. The blonde had been photographed in an ordinary and indoor setting as she posed near an open door, but little about the swimwear was tame. This beauty had fitted her flawless frame into a snakeskin and neon-pink swimsuit boasting white and black colors, although the pink hue was the predominant one. With a plunging neckline showcasing the model’s fierce cleavage, this one-piece was definitely a bold one. Then again, this pro doesn’t fail when it comes to rocking itsy-bitsy looks. Fans saw Sierra’s killer waistline and curvy hips, plus hints of her toned thighs as the camera cut her off above the knee.

Sierra delivered her snap with her piercing gaze, one hand reaching up to her head, and a caption that likely had fans gasping.

Today did see Sierra act as an influencer. The model had given a nod to Pretty Little Thing in her caption – the affordable clothing brand is renowned for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces. Affordable clothing brands are increasingly being fronted by Instagram models, with popular brand Oh Polly having Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore as its ambassador – bombshell Abby Dowse handles Fashion Nova. Of course, these brands also have full-blown collaborations with mega-stars. That said, they still rely on micro-influencers to spread their name across social media.

Sierra may fall under the micro-influencer bracket, but this star is fast-rising on the platform. Sierra now comes with 4 million Instagram followers.

Today’s update proved popular in no time, racking up over 16,000 likes within just 29 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 130 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, Sierra found herself showered with love and praise. Fans just can’t seem to get over this girl. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported the model driving her fans wild in a red bikini.

Sierra also seems to have been noticed by some celebrities. The model’s account is followed by Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.