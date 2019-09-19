‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Debuts New Haircut On Instagram

Kyle Richards debuted a new look amid filming on 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Kyle Richards recently got a new haircut.

On September 16, Today’s Celeb Style shared details of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s new ‘do, confirming that she not only chopped off some of her length, but also added bangs. As the outlet explained, the 50-year-old mother-of-four first showcased her new style earlier this month while enjoying a night out on the town with some friends.

On Instagram, Richards has shared a couple of photos of her Season 10 hairstyle with her fans and followers, one of which featured her posing alongside designer Shahida Parides. As fans of Richards may have heard, Richards and Parides teamed up on a new fashion line and debuted their collection earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.

While showcasing her new line, Richards looked quite different with her new hair as she was surrounded by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, many of whom walked in her designs during her show.

Filming on the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began in Los Angeles in August. Shortly thereafter, Bravo TV came forward and confirmed that two new housewives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, had been added to the series after the exit of longtime star Lisa Vanderpump.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards and her new co-stars have been getting along great for the past few weeks of filming. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on September 9, Richards said she was just starting to get to know Beauvais, a longtime actress, and Stracke, who is a friend of cast member Lisa Rinna. She also said that things between her and her new co-stars were “fantastic so far.”

In a statement to Bravo TV shared as the network announced her addition to the show, Strack said she was “thrilled and honored” to be joining the long-running series.

“As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” she said. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world.!”

In addition to Richards and Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne are all returning to the show for its new episodes.

Richards and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills