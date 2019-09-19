Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Tugs At Her Leopard-Print Swimsuit In Racy New Snap

Ever since skyrocketing to fame earlier this year, Kinsey Wolanski — who is best known as the Champions League streaker, as The Inquisitr previously pointed — has been wowing her millions of Instagram fans with snapshots that showcase her impressive beauty and physique.

The Instagram sensation was back at it again earlier this week when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo. In the snap, Wolanski gets playful with the plunging swimsuit that puts her dangerous curves on full display.

The photo shows Wolanski — who became an overnight internet sensation after she streaked on the field at the soccer competition final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain — posing in front of a sliding door as she rocks a one-piece swimsuit that boasts a leopard-print pattern in tones of white, black and gray. The swimsuit features a plunging neckline that comes all the way down to her stomach, leaving the middle of her chest and torso fully visible, showing off quite a bit of her busty cleavage.

The suit also has very high-cut legs that come up to Wolanski’s waist, helping accentuate her full, wide hips. In addition, the piece has a string around the midsection that ties into a bow at the front, which the model is tugging at for the shot.

As Wolanski indicated via the tag she included with the photo and caption, the shot was captured by a photographer who goes simply by JZL on Instagram. The photographer positioned the camera below eye level, highlighting the model’s torso and thighs. Wolanski is looking slightly down into the lens, wearing a fierce gaze with her lips parted in a seductive manner.

Her blonde hair is parted in the middle and styled down as her large, loose waves cascade over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest and arm.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Wolanski shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 380,000 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The post also brought in approximately 2,400 comments, proving to be a hit among Wolanski’s admirers. Instagram users who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty.

“[J]ust when I think you couldn’t get any hotter,” one user chimed in.

“Smoking,” another user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of fire emoji to illustrate the point.

“[S]uch a babe!!” a third fan added.