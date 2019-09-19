Gwen Stefani Bends Over In Tight Pants As She Rocks The Mic, Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy

Gwen Stefani’s Instagram game has really taken off over the past month, and fans are loving all of the photos and videos that she’s been posting. Whether she’s snuggling up to her beau Blake Shelton, promoting The Voice, showing off her family, or just being a style icon, her fans are obsessed with everything she does.

In her most recent Instagram update, the singer stuns in what appears to be a throwback photo from her recent Las Vegas residency. In the picture, Gwen rocks a pair of black and white skintight pants as she bends over to interact with the crowd.

Stefani also sported a low-cut top that flashed a peek at her cleavage, while showcasing her unique style with a red and black stripped tie around her neck and a denim jacket with patch embellishments on it.

Gwen had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head as the straight strands fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, metallic eye shadow, and dramatic eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature bright red lip color to complete the glam look as she held a microphone in her hand.

In the caption of the photo, Gwen revealed that she would be headed back to Las Vegas for more performance dates very soon, and that fans should expect to see her in Sin City sometime in October.

Of course, Stefani’s fans loved the photo, and took to the comment section to tell her how much they idolize her.

“Beauty that cannot be measured in megapixels,” one fan gushed.

“I think you’re going backwards in age,” another social media user wrote.

“I love you queen!!!” another fan commented.

“Legend,” another simply stated.

Loading...

However, before she’s back in Vegas she’ll have to try and win Season 17 of The Voice, and she’s got some stiff competition as her fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, as well as her longtime love, Blake Shelton, trying to take the crown.

In Touch Weekly reports that in a recent promo for the show, Gwen admitted that she thought it could be awkward to compete against Blake, but those feelings seemingly went away rather quickly as she’s seen blocking him from getting a coveted contestant.

Fans can see more Gwen Stefani updates by following her on her social media accounts.