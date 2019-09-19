World’s Largest Pirate TV Streaming Network in Europe Busted

Italian police announced that they’ve helped to “smash” the largest pirate television streaming service in the world. The illegal service — known as Xtream Codes — had over 5 million paying customers in Italy alone, Italian news outlet The Local reported earlier today. The police force coordinated their efforts internationally, teaming up with authorities from the Netherlands, Greece, France, Bulgaria and Germany all conducting raids orchestrated by Eurojust, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency.

Some 23 suspects were arrested and reports state that this pirate network is responsible for around €6.5 million (around $7.2 million) of damage to the television streaming market, putting thousands of jobs at risk by taking money away from legitimate television streaming companies such as Amazon which, per The Inquisitr, will soon start filming its $1 billion Lord of the Rings TV show.

Xtream Codes was set up such that subscribers could paid €12 ($13.25) a month and receive television services from Sky Italy, Mediaset and even Netflix, among others, at a price well below the market rate.

The operation resulted in over 200 servers being taken off-line and some 150 PayPal accounts blocked that were suspected to belong to members of the ring.

Eurojust’s representative of Italy, Filippo Spiezia, shared details at a press conference at The Hague on the west coast of the Netherlands.

“The damage caused to the broadcast companies, the private sector and public institutions so far is immense…The effects created by this illegal activity include unfair competition, financial loss… and thousands of jobs put in danger.”

Despite the shutdown, one popular TV streaming YouTuber reported that Xtream Codes is confident that a fix is “coming soon”.

Valeria Sico is a deputy prosecutor at the Naples public prosecutions office and also attended press conference.

“We discovered a new system… which was much more evolved” said Sico when making comparisons to previous pirate TV network attempts, going on to say that beginning had the group had advertised the illegal service on Facebook, “telling people for a small price they could access all TV channels on demand.”

One Dutch prosecutor who specializes in cyber crime shared that the Netherlands alone had shut down 93 of the 200 servers which were based in and around The Hague.

“This was a criminal group that used a sophisticated technical network that was really intended to resist actions by the authorities.”

Greek publication, Ekathimerini reported that the two masterminds behind the platform are Greek nationals of 27 and 31 years of age and were arrested in Athens and Thessaloniki. Seized at the homes of the two individuals included cryptocurrency wallets — one branded with the illegal network’s logo — around €115,000 in cash, four servers and over 20 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) streaming boxes.