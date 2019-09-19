‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Drives Instagram WIld In Sweaty & Sexy Rope Video

Yanet Garcia is back on Instagram. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” may have had a rocky moment as her Instagram appeared to be hacked recently, but Yanet has bounced back. The Mexican sensation has delivered a mind-blowing and fitness-centric video reminding fans just how hard she works out, and it isn’t just dancing around on-set in Daisy Dukes for this muscle machine. Yanet may afford a lighthearted finish to her fun updates, but there’s a workout queen underneath the butter-couldn’t-melt front.

Yanet’s video today came as a mashup of scenes showing the star in promotional mode for nutrition supplement brand Tonder Army. The video afforded a sleek feel by virtue of its high-end editing, but fans were likely glued to the various moments showing Yanet training. The star was seen rocking various looks, including a neon orange sports bra and leggings, plus a printed two-piece with the same finish. With dramatic music and lighting, this was no ordinary workout update, though. Yanet was lifting a kettlebell with impressive strength, with the video also showing the star sweating out some rope training. Heavy breathing sound effects might not have reflected Yanet’s own sounds, but they did a perfect job delivering the heavy workout vibe.

The video racked up views in no time with over 57,000 clocked in the space of an hour. Of course, the post featured the product that Yanet was promoting, but a quick look at the comments section suggests that fans were more taken with Yanet than the product. In fact, fans seemed to be going wild over her killer body, in particular.

Yanet does seem to come with several sides to her. There’s the fun-loving and easygoing Yanet whose lively dances and cowboy hat updates showcase a personality that doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’s also the style side, with Yanet seen wearing slinky evening dresses and sexy boots. The star is, however, increasingly becoming known for her fitness. Most following Garcia’s Instagram stories know that she pays careful attention to her nutrition. Stories showing the star’s healthy meals are posted on a near daily basis, although Yanet likely knows that sharing full-blown food updates simply showing a plateful of tasty eats wouldn’t rake in the engagement.

As is nearly always the case on Instagram, though, a swimwear update will prove the most popular. The Inquisitr has documented Yanet rocking a sexy pink two-piece for an update this summer, and fans likely haven’t forgotten it.

Yanet has 11.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by fellow models including Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro, plus social media sensation Sommer Ray.