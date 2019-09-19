Justin Bieber Spotted In The Studio In New Snap By Wife Hailey Baldwin

It is the thing that Beliebers’ dreams are made of, and it is now happening in real life.

It’s been a while since Justin Bieber gifted the world with new solo music, but it seems like the artist is finally working on new material. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night to share a snap with her 21.3 million followers, which showed her beau in the studio. Despite the lights being dim, the picture clearly shows the Biebs sitting on a tall stool in an empty recording studio behind a music stand.

According to Hollywood Life, he appeared to be wearing baggy jeans and white sneakers. Closer to the camera and seemingly sitting on her lap, the couple’s two cats, Sushi and Tuna, looked like they were having a snooze as they snuggled up to each other. The model appropriately captioned the photo “studio babies.”

The Canadian singer has been teasing new music for a while, even telling the audience at this year’s Coachella music festival that a new album would be coming soon when he joined his pal Ariana Grande on stage for an impromptu duet. And while he wishes to drop new music, he has also been very open about his mental health struggles over the past few months and about how his marriage to Hailey has helped him overcome certain obstacles.

Taking to his Instagram page earlier this month, Justin explained how hard it was for him to grow up in the spotlight, and revealed the toll it took on his emotional health. In the candid text, he also revealed that because people did everything for him growing up famous, he “never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”

“I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone,” he wrote. “By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!”

Loading...

He also revealed he started using heavy drugs by the age of 19, and that he sabotaged all of his relationships. Justin ends by dubbing marriage “the best season of my life,” crediting his relationship with Hailey as the main reason behind him learning how to be patient, trustful, and humble, and becoming a better man in general. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple legally tied the knot last year, but are holding a ceremony for their loved ones on September 30.