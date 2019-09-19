‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Not Asking Kristen Doute To Be A Bridesmaid In Upcoming Wedding

Lala Kent revealed who will and won't be in her wedding on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Lala Kent is preparing for her April 2020 wedding to Randall Emmett and during an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week, she revealed who will and won’t be included in her bridal party.

According to a September 16 report from Reality Tea, the Vanderpump Rules star told Cohen that Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright would be featured as bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding, which will be held in Newport Beach, California.

“Can I be there when Kristen [Doute] finds out she’s not a bridesmaid?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, you can be there,” Kent replied.

While Kent suggested she would allow Cohen to film Doute’s reaction to not being a bridesmaid for Vanderpump Rules, likely due to the reaction she had when she learned she wasn’t chosen as Cartwright’s maid of honor, Kent may have already filmed scenes about her chosen bridal party members.

In May of this year, eight months after Emmett popped the question during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kent and her three Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Cartwright, Maloney, and Schroeder, embarked on a vacation to France, where they shared a number of images on Instagram of their trip.

Although the reason for the trip wasn’t revealed, Kent could have been surprising the ladies with her bridal party selections during the trip. After all, they traveled on a private jet to Europe and Kent has been known to give her co-stars elaborate gifts.

Just last year, after Cartwright became engaged to Jax Taylor, she and Emmett surprised the couple with a trip to Mexico to celebrate their relationship milestone.

Also during last week’s Watch What Happens Live episode, Kent confirmed that despite her past issues with James Kennedy, both Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, would be invited to her and Emmett’s nuptials.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kennedy recently opened up about his reconciled friendship with Kent, telling Hollywood Life that he and his co-star are in a “great place.”

“[I am] so happy for Lala, we’ve been working on our friendship a lot, we’ve been working on music a lot lately,” he shared. “[I am] super excited for all our new tracks and an EP so stayed tuned for that.”

“We’re in a great place right now, great place yes, couldn’t be happier,” he added.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.