Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skimpy Underwear As She Takes Over Florida

Dasha Mart is soaking up the sun in Florida to close out the 2019 summer in style, and she hasn’t been saving on the evidence of how she has been spending her days. For the past several days, the Russian bombshell has been wowing her Instagram fans with sizzling snapshots of herself, and they are here for it.

Earlier this week, the model did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sultry photos of herself in underwear, showing off her dangerous curves. In the shots, the Eastern European beauty is posing on a balcony somewhere in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, as the geotag included with her post indicates. Dasha is rocking a white two-piece lingerie set, which consists of a triangle bra with spaghetti straps that go over the shoulders and a lower-elastic black band that gives it a sporty vibe. The fabric of the bra is super thin, giving it semi-sheer look.

Dasha teamed her bra with a pair of matching white bottoms that feature the same black elastic, which sits high on her frame. The style of the bottoms helps accentuate the model’s hourglass figure, contrasting her itty bitty waist with her full hips and strong thighs.

According to the tag she included with the photo and her caption, the lingerie set she is wearing is from Fashion Nova. As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Fashion Nova is a popular clothing brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers to promote its items.

In the first photo, Dasha is posing with her legs apart, hips to one side and an arm up by her head. The pose is further showcasing her curves and lean figure. The second snap is similar to this one, but she is striking an ever-more pronounced pose while tugging at the side of her underwear bottoms, spicing things up even further.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Dasha shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 21,300 likes and upwards of 380 comments. Instagram users who are fans of the stunner flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks in a host of languages, including English and her native Russian.

“So hot,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“A fantastic skin tone of this beautiful woman! Razed,” another fan wrote, along with a fire and a red heart emoji.