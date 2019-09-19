It’s Happening – Tom Welling To Become ‘Smallville’ Superman Again For ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’

One of the biggest comic book TV show happenings is on the way.

The “Crisis On Infinite Earths” crossover which is coming to The CW’s Arrowverse is something that comic book fans have been waiting to happen. They know that there will be a great number of DC Comics characters appearing all in one place and interacting with others across multiple universes. Now, one of the most iconic characters in comic book TV history is coming back and it will be Tom Welling standing behind the “S” once again.

A number of reports have come about over the last few months as to who could show up in this huge crossover. The CW will have a mega event taking place across Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, but who all is going to be there and from what part of the timeline?

The Inquisitr had previously reported that Tom Welling was going to appear at some point in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but his exact role was never confirmed. Sure, everyone assumed he would be back as Clark Kent/Superman, but no-one behind-the-scenes could ever give any kind of definitive answer.

Well, that has now changed and comic book fans seriously have something to rejoice about.

TV Line has reported that there will be at least a third version of the “Man of Steel” appearing in this crossover, and he will come directly from Smallville. Tom Welling is going to reprise his role as Superman once again and it is going to be epic.

It was already known that Tyler Hoechlin would appear as Superman just as he did in episodes of Supergirl. Brandon Routh is even going to put the tights and cape on again as he did in the feature film Superman Returns.

While that was exciting for everyone, the fans were always hopeful that Welling’s inclusion in the crossover even would lead in the return of yet another Superman. On Thursday, The CW confirmed that it is going to happen and executive producer Marc Guggenheim solidified it.

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

It is kind of hard to believe that this is actually happening, but Tom Welling is going to be the “Man of Steel” once again.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to air over four nights in December and January as all five shows will take part.