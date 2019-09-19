Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Drops Jaws On Instagram In Skimpy Orange Tube Top: ‘My Favorite One Yet’

Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, has proved time and time again that she’s confident in herself and her music, and she doesn’t mind showing it on social media. This week was no different as the singer flaunted her famous curves during a recent interview.

Genius posted the video, where Noah talked about the meaning behind her soulful new ballad, “July,” and looked stunning in a skimpy orange crop top while doing so.

Cyrus flaunted her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage in the top, which she paired with an oversized black button-up and some baggy brown pants with a black print on them.

Noah wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders.

During the sit-down, Noah opened up about her new song, revealing that it was about a bad breakup that she suffered in the month of July.

Cyrus says that she had a long relationship with someone who didn’t treat her the way she believes she deserves to be treated, and the song details the struggle that she felt when trying to figure out whether or not she was ready to move on and end the romance or continue to stay and be unhappy.

“I went through a bad breakup on July 4th. That was after a two-and-a-half year long relationship. ‘July’ is such a special record to me. It’s probably the most personal record that I’ve put down on paper,” Cyrus stated.

“There was always more bad than good,” Noah said of the relationship, adding that she obviously couldn’t give her ex what they needed.

“Go find someone that loves you way better than I do, because I’ve done as much as I can do. Every day was walking on egg shells, just trying to get by. That’s a really hard way to live,” she added, admitting that she has a fear of change, which was the biggest reason she stayed in the relationship much longer than she should have.

Noah shared a screenshot of the interview to her Instagram story and revealed that it was her “favorite” interview yet.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ life and career by following the 19-year-old singer on her Instagram account.