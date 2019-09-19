Demi Rose Bursts Out Of Wild Chain Swimsuit That Looks Like It’s About To Fall Apart

Demi Rose has put her curves on display. The British model and social media sensation has one of the fiercest figures on Instagram – likely a contributor to the star’s 10 million+ followers. Demi has kept her fans on their toes today with a brand new update that ticked boxes for seeing Demi’s sizzling body, plus a reminder that she digs a little designer merch.

Demi’s photo today showed her posing poolside in a luxurious-looking setting. The brunette had been photographed on a cushioned and oversized lounger with hints of a canopy visible, although Demi herself was in full sunlight. As to the swimwear being modeled, it was definitely out there. Demi was seen in a cut-out and black one-piece held together by gold chain straps, with a similarly metallic clasp at the bust almost appearing at the point where it might burst open. Of course, this swimwear pro doesn’t suffer wardrobe malfunctions on her social media. Demi’s curves were being perfectly owned, with the star’s ample assets contained – just about. The swimsuit’s chains appeared to extend to details around the waist, affording somewhat of a wild finish to the classy edge.

As to the accessories, today offered plenty. Demi was wearing a chunky and jeweled necklace from luxury French designer Chanel – the high-end brand isn’t just for Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians. Demi posed for her snap from behind a pair of futuristic shades, with an accessorizing scarf with fringes worn around her waist.

Demi hasn’t donned a one-piece in a while. The model’s recent Instagram activity has included a fun and frilly red bikini, per The Inquisitr, plus a fair amount of glitter – fans were likely wondering when Demi would next squeeze her curves into a full bathing suit. While today’s look wasn’t a traditional one, it can be assumed that the model’s followers were grateful for the sexy finish and amount of cleavage on show.

Demi has delivered a particularly classy update this month. The star marked her landmark achievement of reaching 10 million Instagram followers with a sensual and black-and-white lingerie shot. The Instagram snap delivered the signature curves, but it offered plenty more, with a gushing caption thanking fans for their unwavering support.

