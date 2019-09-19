‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Lisa Hochstein Welcomes Second Child With Husband Lenny, Via Surrogate

Did she have a boy or a girl?

Lisa Hochstein is now a mommy of two.

On September 18, the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Miami cast member announced on her Instagram page that she and her husband, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, 53, welcomed their second child, daughter Elle Marie Hochstein, via surrogate, on Monday, September 16.

Along with her announcement, Lisa shared two photos, one of which included herself, Lenny, and Elle, and another of which featured Elle sleeping in her hospital basinet.

A short time after Lisa’s baby news was shared, her husband, a well-known plastic surgeon, shared an image of their family on his Instagram page. In the caption, Lenny introduced his new baby girl to his audience, confirming the Hochstein Family is now a family of four.

Lisa and Lenny tied the knot in October 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Logan, via surrogate, in July 2015.

During her time on The Real Housewives of Miami years ago, Lisa spoke of her fertility struggled and during an interview with Your Tango in 2013, she revealed was undergoing in-vitro fertilization in hopes of conceiving a child.

“We’re still actively trying the IVF. We’re going to do another cycle, and we’re always trying things that are different,” she explained of her and Lenny’s efforts to start a family. “We’re hoping that this time around, we’ll have a good outcome and have a little baby boy or girl.”

According to Lisa, she had spoken to a number of women who had endured similar experiences and learned that often, it takes time for IVF to work.

“A lot of women have tried countless times and eventually it happens for them, so I like to keep that in the back of my mind. It helps me stay positive to know that other people are going through the same thing,” she added.

While Lisa’s in-vitro fertilization efforts were unsuccessful, she and Lenny eventually decided to search for a surrogate and after welcoming their son, they used the same process to welcome their daughter.

Lisa was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami in 2012 for the show’s second season.

Although there have been rumors for years claiming that the series could be brought back to Bravo TV for a potential fourth season, none of those rumors have turned out to be true quite yet. So, when it comes to keeping with the cast members of the series, fans have been doing so online, and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa and her many co-stars have been gracious with their regular updates.